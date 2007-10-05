It seems the FiOS TV subscriber numbers in the NYC region haven't quite hit what Verizon has hoped—or has even said. An ad company's suing Verizon for publishing allegedly inflated numbers of FiOS TV subscribers that lump in "pending" customers with current subscribers, allowing it to boost ad rates.In other words, according to Digital Arts Services' complaint, it "indisputably meant that purchasers of advertising time were paying for FiOS subscribers who did not exist." Naturally, Verzion's calling BS, calling it "a garden-variety business dispute initiated by a customer who wants to be released from a contract they agreed to." Guess we'll let the courts decide. [Broadband Reports, Image via Flickr]
Verizon Hit With Lawsuit Hammer for Overstating FiOS TV Subscribers
