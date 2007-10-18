Verizon Adds Samsung SCH-i760, Palm Treo 755p and Two More WM6 Devices To Busy Smartphone Lineup

As Charlie speculated back in April, Verizon Wireless is adding the Samsung SCH-i760 to its lineup of Windows Mobile 6 smartphones. The QWERTY-equipped horizontal slider will cost $350 after $50 mail-in rebate and two-year contract.

Verizon is also adding Palm's Treo 755p to the lineup, as well as two more white-label WM6 devices with slide-out QWERTY keyboards—the Verizon Wireless XV6800 with Wi-Fi and a 2-megapixel camera; and the SMT5800 smartphone with 2-megapixel camera but presumably no touchscreen. Verizon hasn't announced pricing on these three other phones.

One hopes that the roll out will ensure maximum customer choice, but I can't help thinking they may just confuse the hell out of customers with too many similar sounding options.

Press release:

NEW SMARTPHONE, PDA OPTIONS FROM VERIZON WIRELESS MAKE STAYING CONNECTED A PERSONAL CHOICE

SCH-i760 from Samsung Offers Verizon Wireless Exclusivity on the Nation's Most Reliable Wireless Network

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - Verizon Wireless is heading into the holidays with a roster of new personal digital assistants (PDAs) and smartphones that give customers exciting options for both business and personal connectivity. The first of the line-up, the SCH-i760 from Samsung, is available online October 19 and in stores November 2. Also joining the portfolio of robust wireless business tools built to handle the speed of Verizon Wireless' broadband network, are the Verizon Wireless XV6800, the PalmÂ® Treoâ„¢ 755p and the SMT5800 smartphone.

Styled for performance, the Samsung SCH-i760 features a stylus for quick and easy navigation on the touch-screen and Windows Mobile 6 Professional for a familiar office experience in a mobile environment. Customers will be able to read and edit in applications such as Word or Excel, and read PDFs and PowerPoint presentations. In addition, the compact SCH-i760 features a full QWERTY horizontal slider keyboard, a separate dial pad right on the front of the device, stereo BluetoothÂ® for both speakers and headsets and a 1.3 megapixel camera/camcorder with flash. The SCH-i760 is available for $349.99* after a $50 mail-in rebate and a new two-year customer agreement. Business customers may contact a Verizon Wireless Business Sales Representative at 1-800-VZW-4BIZ to purchase the device on Oct. 19.

Dressed in Blue and designed for sophistication, the Verizon Wireless XV6800 comes with a cleverly hidden, slide-out QWERTY keyboard, a 2.0 megapixel camera/camcorder with flash and Windows MediaÂ® Player 10. This is the ultimate connectivity device as it can ride speedily along Verizon Wireless' broadband network or users can transition to Wi-Fi for optimal choice in Web, e-mail or behind-the-firewall access. Loaded with Microsoft Windows Mobile 6 Professional and Bluetooth technology for separately purchased headsets and speakers, this device truly lets customers take their office on the road.

Charismatic as it is functional, aficionados will welcome the Palm Treo 755p. Its slim form factor is packed with tools such as a large colour touch-screen and a full QWERTY keyboard for easy messaging, a 1.3 megapixel camera and support for Bluetooth stereo headsets. The built-in 60 MB of dedicated memory allows the use of a robust set of applications, while storage can be enhanced by using the miniSDâ„¢ slot to add up to 8 GB of additional memory.

Built for fun and functionality, the Verizon Wireless SMT5800 is ideal for customers who need to keep track of meetings as well as their youngsters' soccer games. Easy access to the Internet, calendar, contacts, tasks, e-mail and music is tucked inside a chic, slim package that fits pocket or purse with equal discretion. Equipped with a five-way navigation key and slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the SMT5800 is loaded with Microsoft Windows Mobile 6 Standard, a 2.0 megapixel camera with auto-focus, Windows Media Player 10 and Bluetooth capabilities for headsets and separately purchased speakers. A colour screen lets customers watch video or view documents clearly and easily.

More information on the new Verizon Wireless device portfolio, including pricing, will be available as the devices become available.

* Advanced Device Credit Customers purchasing any of these devices along with a voice and e-mail calling plan of $79.99 or higher or a voice calling plan of $39.99 or higher with an unlimited BlackBerry/PDA/smartphone data plan are eligible for an additional $100 credit toward the purchase of the device. This credit is in addition to the mail-in rebate associated with the purchase of the device. Details available at time of purchase.