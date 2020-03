In the digital age, one's celebrity status is not defined by big jewels and liposuction. Just check your local mall—you can get a tummy tuck and CZ in between your rounds at Orange Julius. Now the VanityRing is the ultimate measure and celebration of one's status. Syncing with your computer through its ring box dock, the ring displays how many Google hits your name gets.

Or...if you were to cheat a bit as they do in this video... [project via gizmowatch]