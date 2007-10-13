U-Tsu-Shi-O-Mi is a system that lets you both see and touch a virtual humanoid. Developed by Michihiko Shoji, it works by combining a head mounted display with a creepy green sensor-laden robot. As you interact with the bot, not only will it react accordingly, but you'll be able to see the virtual buddy via the HMD instead of just the weird green person in front of you. Oddly enough, Shoji believes that one of the best applications for this technology could be with arcade games. We don't even want to think of what kind of creepy arcade game would require a tangible humanoid robot. [Robot Watch via Pink Tentacle]
U-Tsu-Shi-O-Mi Lets You Reach Out and Touch a Virtual Friend
