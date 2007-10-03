At first glance this USB Whack-a-Mole–like game stirred up all kinds of great Chuck E. Cheese like emotions. Then we realised that Whack It doesn't have two things, one being moles and the other being fun. Everyone knows that the fun part of Whack-a-Mole is when you get to take out all your pent-up aggression on some helpless plastic moles, and how are we supposed to do that when the Whack It guys are so tiny? However, if you still are lusting over owning your own Whack-a-Mole game, no matter how small, it will run you $24.[Random Good Stuff]
USB Whack It (Like Whack-a-Mole You Pervert)
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.