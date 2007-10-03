USB Whack It (Like Whack-a-Mole You Pervert)

At first glance this USB Whack-a-Mole–like game stirred up all kinds of great Chuck E. Cheese like emotions. Then we realised that Whack It doesn't have two things, one being moles and the other being fun. Everyone knows that the fun part of Whack-a-Mole is when you get to take out all your pent-up aggression on some helpless plastic moles, and how are we supposed to do that when the Whack It guys are so tiny? However, if you still are lusting over owning your own Whack-a-Mole game, no matter how small, it will run you $24.[Random Good Stuff]