The idea of driving a DVI or VGA display with a USB adaptor isn't new, but Sewell's latest adaptor seems to be fairly cheap and useful. Their adaptor costs $US119 and has 128MB RAM on board, which is then powered by USB ports from your computer to drive a 1600x1200 resolution monitor at the same time as your standard monitors. Sewell claims that these USB-driven monitors have the same quality as standard DVI monitors at displays of up to 20-inches. If you're trying to power anything bigger, like a 22 or a 24-inch, you're better off getting a new video card anyway. Unless you're on a laptop, in which case you're boned. [Sewell via Sewell]
USB to DVI Adapter Expands Screen Space Without Adding Video Cards
