USB Mini Fridge And Heater

This USB Geek mini fridge and heater may look like the USB mini fridge we've seen before, but it's got a whole 100% more functionality—namely, heating. Not only can you keep your already chilled drinks from warming up slightly slower, it does the same thing in reverse for hot drinks. If only all our gadgets could perform their functions in reverse, we'd be able to blow the dust in our living room instead of just sucking it. [USBGeek]