This USB drive is more than its wine-shaped exterior would suggest. It's a tool for the hardcore wine enthusiast. Features include; 1GB of memory, wine related ringtones (eh?), desktop wallpaper, a screensaver, a wine tasting demo by Michel Rolland (who?), and privileged access to the BeWineConnected Club. The most interesting feature however, is the inclusion of the wine cellar management software "Open Cellar" that allows wine lovers to manage their collection from any computer. If you think that all of this may be a little excessive, I agree. Then again, I don't have the cash to buy and stock a cellar, and Miller Light gets me drunk just fine. Available for around $50 [BeWine via Apartment Therapy]
USB Drive For Winos With Cash
