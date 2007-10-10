USB Dog Tag Chew Toy IDs Dogs, Children

This USB drive holds 512MB of doggie data like pictures and its favourite diet, which is perfect for attaching to an actual dog so whenever it gets lost, people can use it to figure out exactly where to return the dog to. Of course, a slip of paper with your address and phone number would be the same, but since when did crazy arse Solid Alliance worry about practicality. The best part is that it's chewy and rubbery, so if it ever gets eaten it'll come out the other side relatively intact—unlike other USB drives. [Rakuten via Tokyo Mango]