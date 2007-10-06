USB Crucifix Helps Usher In Christianity 2.0

Nothing screams faith in the Lord like a grossly overpriced USB drive crafted into his signature symbol. Gresso's 1 GB "Krest" is made out of African Blackwood (or Mahogany) and Diamonds that will cost between $300-$1000. There are also Adam and Eve drives in the shape of an apple, but who cares about them? They were filthy sinners. [Adam & Eve via Gizmag via Coolest Gadgets]