USB Cassete Archiver Converts Your Embarrassing Analogue Music Into Embarrassing Digital Music

Have a collection of old cassette tapes lying around? Thanks to this USB Cassette Archiver you can kick out the old school jams once again in full digital glory on your MP3 player. Format conversion is a simple matter of installing the software on your PC or Mac and connecting the archiver via USB. I'm not sure how good the sound quality is, but I'll be dammed if I'm paying for MC Hammer twice. Available for $US169. [FredFlare via Cool Hunting]