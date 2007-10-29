The USB Blender Alarm Clock was designed as the ultimate throwback gadget. Celebrating the the disco revolution by playing your favourite 70's jingles, co-workers will marvel at your sense of history. But the really acute among them will recognise that since USB gadgets are sort of the alarm clock gadgets (80s) of the new millennium, a USB alarm clock is your ultimate superfluous gadget stereotype. As for that blender...when Wednesday finally rolls around at the office, frozen cocktails can be a necessity. Oh, why the hell are we even trying to explain why they made this thing? It's not meant to make sense... we hope. [brando]
USB Blender Alarm Clock Mixes Worst of Eras
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.