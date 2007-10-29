USB Blender Alarm Clock Mixes Worst of Eras

The USB Blender Alarm Clock was designed as the ultimate throwback gadget. Celebrating the the disco revolution by playing your favourite 70's jingles, co-workers will marvel at your sense of history. But the really acute among them will recognise that since USB gadgets are sort of the alarm clock gadgets (80s) of the new millennium, a USB alarm clock is your ultimate superfluous gadget stereotype. As for that blender...when Wednesday finally rolls around at the office, frozen cocktails can be a necessity. Oh, why the hell are we even trying to explain why they made this thing? It's not meant to make sense... we hope. [brando]