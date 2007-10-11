Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

US 3G Nokia N95 Runs For Over 9 Hours On EDGE

N95_Battery_Story.jpgRemember last week when we reported that the new Nokia N95, with the bigger battery, can run on a 3G network for one hour less than its predecessor could run on EDGE? At the time, I asked the cellular pirates ninjas at WirelessInfo.com if they were going to do an EDGE to EDGE comparison. They did, and guess what? The new N95 smokes the crap out of the old one, with a time of 9 hours and 14 minutes. Of course, it does have the larger battery, but still, it's impressive. If you want to take advantage of the battery life, WirelessInfo.com tells you how to set your 3G N95 to run on EDGE, even when more bandwidth is available. [WirelessInfo.com]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles