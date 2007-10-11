US 3G Nokia N95 Runs For Over 9 Hours On EDGE

Remember last week when we reported that the new Nokia N95, with the bigger battery, can run on a 3G network for one hour less than its predecessor could run on EDGE? At the time, I asked the cellular pirates ninjas at WirelessInfo.com if they were going to do an EDGE to EDGE comparison. They did, and guess what? The new N95 smokes the crap out of the old one, with a time of 9 hours and 14 minutes. Of course, it does have the larger battery, but still, it's impressive. If you want to take advantage of the battery life, WirelessInfo.com tells you how to set your 3G N95 to run on EDGE, even when more bandwidth is available. [WirelessInfo.com]