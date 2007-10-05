US 3G Costs Nokia N95 a Mere Hour of Battery Life

When you go from the old Nokia N95 to the new US-spec 3G HSDPA version, you lose about an hour of browsing life. That's due to the larger battery, and the folks at WirelessInfo.com were actually expecting even more of a drain, so this is good news. More:

The N95-3 has a 1200mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than the 950mAh battery in the older, non-3G N95. So the 3G battery is definitely affecting the battery life, but the bigger battery is doing a lot to compensate for that.

While the 3G drain is much stronger than EDGE, this implies that there might be even better EDGE performance than on the original. WirelessInfo.com says they may check into this for us.

The bottom line is this:

The new version of the N95 was able to keep browsing over a 3G network for 6 hours 12 minutes. Under exactly the same conditions, the old N95 (using an EDGE connection) was able to keep on browsin' for 7 hours 15 minutes.

If you think about it, you can probably get 10X more done in the 6 hours of 3G than you can in the 7 hours of EDGE, so in that final hour, when your N95-3 finally craps out, you'll be justified in kicking back and reading a book for once. [WirelessInfo.com]