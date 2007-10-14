Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

UrokGi.jpgLike your penis under an electron microscope, the uRock guitar MP3 player and amp speaker look regular-sized. Again, like your penis, they are in fact teeny-weeny, but unlike your maggot and peas, the uRock set has a use. The guitar in the set functions as an MP3 player, with 1GB storage and support for MP3 and WMA playback.

Urok2Gi.jpgThe impressive little tyke comes with a lanyard and a tiny pick, which will only ever be used to clean your filthy nails. The amp is equally small, but it functions as a portable speaker. Given its size, it probably isn't going to blow anyone away, and we are quite frankly astonished by the similarities between your manhood and the uRock set. If you want to waste Â£45.99 ($105.72) on this device, don't let us stop you. [Product Page via Technabob]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

