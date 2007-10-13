Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have just developed a small unmanned plane that uses 500 grams of liquefied hydrogen to power whopping 10-hour flights. Weighing just a few pounds, using so little fuel to fly for so long is an impressive feat to say the least. It even has enough juice from the hydrogen to do loops and rolls when remotely controlled, which is the only way this little guy can fly at the moment, but I'm sure that'll change soon enough. [Korea Times via Ubergizmo]
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Can Fly for 10 Hours on 500 Grams of Hydrogen
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.