Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Can Fly for 10 Hours on 500 Grams of Hydrogen

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have just developed a small unmanned plane that uses 500 grams of liquefied hydrogen to power whopping 10-hour flights. Weighing just a few pounds, using so little fuel to fly for so long is an impressive feat to say the least. It even has enough juice from the hydrogen to do loops and rolls when remotely controlled, which is the only way this little guy can fly at the moment, but I'm sure that'll change soon enough. [Korea Times via Ubergizmo]