UK to have 250 electric vehicle charge points by March

EDF, one of Britain's 'leading' power companies (that's their own words, whatever 'leading' means), has announced plans to roll out electric charge points for cars in 250 locations by March 2008. Okay, maybe that does make them a leading company.

The points are being installed 'free of charge' - not sure if that means they will be free to use or just the installation is free. But the very fact infrastructure is starting to roll out, particularly in the UK where fuel prices are truly insane, can only be a massive boost to the electric car market. Hooray for progress! [via Treehugger]