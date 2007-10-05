UC Berkeley Puts Lectures Online to Bore You At Home

Just like MIT and various other colleges before it, UC Berkeley's put a bunch of lectures online to YouTube so you can watch and learn from the comfort of your toilet. Berkeley does have a great computer science department (top three or something), but don't expect many of those lectures online for free though—why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free? One of the more interesting ones is a lecture by Sergey Brin on search engines, who seems to have used at least a little of his billions to hire a personal trainer (look at those pythons). But seriously, I didn't go to (or watch) lectures when I was at Berkeley, why would I watch these now? [YouTube via News.com]