According to a leaked Black Friday ad from Sears, Nintendo has a couple of special-edition DS Lite's coming this holiday season. First is a gold, Triforce-embossed version that comes bundled with Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass which should appeal to our general readership. Next is a metallic pink version with a paw print on it that comes bundled with the two-year-old Nintendogs: Best Friends, which should appeal to your younger sister or perhaps you, but you'd never admit to it. Both will rock in at $US150 if you're willing to stomp some skulls at 4am the day after Thanksgiving. [DS Fanboy]
Two Special Edition DS Lite Bundles Coming this Holiday Season
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.