Two Special Edition DS Lite Bundles Coming this Holiday Season

According to a leaked Black Friday ad from Sears, Nintendo has a couple of special-edition DS Lite's coming this holiday season. First is a gold, Triforce-embossed version that comes bundled with Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass which should appeal to our general readership. Next is a metallic pink version with a paw print on it that comes bundled with the two-year-old Nintendogs: Best Friends, which should appeal to your younger sister or perhaps you, but you'd never admit to it. Both will rock in at $US150 if you're willing to stomp some skulls at 4am the day after Thanksgiving. [DS Fanboy]