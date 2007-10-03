Two NYTimes reporters are relentlessly covering the iPhone Bricking episode. Saul Hansell interviews Palm and confirms that AT&T isn't worried about Treos bringing down the network, the restoration of bricks, and Katie tells the tale of her daughter's iPhone bricking that had nothing to do with an unlock. I wonder what David Pogue and Walt Mossberg have to say about this issue?
