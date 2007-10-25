Okay my little droogies, check out this video from the chirpy Morning Show, a nasty broadcast your 'rents might be watching. In this little segment, they can learn how to spy on you with some of those high-tech thingamajigs. You already knew about all this Big Brother stuff anyway, though, didn't you? Just makin' sure. It's called opposition research. Not only is this eavesdropping paraphernalia downright scary, but the clueless hosts' approval of each spy tool sends a chill down my spine. My 14-year-old daughter would never speak to me again if I pulled any of these stunts. [The Morning Show]
TV Show Teaches Nosy Parents How to Spy On Their Kids
