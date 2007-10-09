Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Turn a Monitor Into an All-In-One with VIA's Fanless Ultrathin vm7700 VMPC

VIA_vmpc_2.jpgSay you've got an old LCD that you're just dying to keep—here's your chance to turn it into an all-in-one. The 1"-thick VIA vm7700 has four screwholes in the back corresponding with the VESA-standard mounting bracket on the back of most monitors. Screw it on, and voila, you've got some invisible PC power. Here's what to expect under the hood:• 1.0GHz VIA C7 or 1.5GHz VIA Eden ULV processor • Ultra low power VIA CX700M2 system media processor • Up to 1GB of DDR2 system memory • A 2.5" HDD • Gigabit Ethernet port and optional Wireless 802.11b/g module • DVI-D, D-Sub and S-Video TV-out

VIA doesn't say how much this slim jim will set you back, though at first, it looks like VIA will be offering it to business customers (probably because business customers will pay more for it). [VIA, Also:some dorky video]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles