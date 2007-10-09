Turn a Monitor Into an All-In-One with VIA's Fanless Ultrathin vm7700 VMPC

Say you've got an old LCD that you're just dying to keep—here's your chance to turn it into an all-in-one. The 1"-thick VIA vm7700 has four screwholes in the back corresponding with the VESA-standard mounting bracket on the back of most monitors. Screw it on, and voila, you've got some invisible PC power. Here's what to expect under the hood:• 1.0GHz VIA C7 or 1.5GHz VIA Eden ULV processor • Ultra low power VIA CX700M2 system media processor • Up to 1GB of DDR2 system memory • A 2.5" HDD • Gigabit Ethernet port and optional Wireless 802.11b/g module • DVI-D, D-Sub and S-Video TV-out

VIA doesn't say how much this slim jim will set you back, though at first, it looks like VIA will be offering it to business customers (probably because business customers will pay more for it). [VIA, Also:some dorky video]