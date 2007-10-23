Hey, I'm taking the afternoon off to drive a few new fine Audi R8s, strictly to find out more about the tech under the hood and on the dash of course. That's the car, soon to be featured as Iron Man's car in the upcoming movie. Let's hope Downy doesn't wrap it around a tree method acting Tony Stark's drinking habits. Let's hope I don't wrap it around a tree today. PS, I've got my Valentine One on Friday. P.P.S. You can read up on the car at Jalopnik, but what do you guys want to know about it?
TTYL, Going to Drive Iron Man's Car
