The Trigon pyramid touchscreen by Tyco Electronics may be on display at CEATEC, but we could just as easily see the device in a classic episode of Star Trek. Apparently this ultrasonic three-sided display requires very little processing power to operate, and is currently showing its technological prowess by running three interactive quizzes at once (though we're not sure the necessary processing power should the quizzes be from, say, Cosmo). We personally love the idea for airport terminals where a two-sided kiosk could efficiently handle an extra customer. That is, unless Captain Kirk gains more weight and these close quarter displays lose ground to the more Midwesterner-friendly Surface. [manufacturer via scifitech]
Trigon Pyramid Touchscreen, Display Threesome
