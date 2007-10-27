Tributaries Flexible Power Strip Bends 90 Degrees

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

T10.jpgWe've seen our share of interesting power strips, but Tributaries' PWRS-T10 has five standard outlets and five twistable outlets that give you a good way to plug in multiple large AC adapters at once. Because each one of the five slots can be twisted at up to 90 degrees, you can position them at say, 0, 45, 90, 45, and 0 degrees so your plugs don't fight. In addition, there's also coax, RJ-11 (phone) and RJ-45 (Ethernet) cables to surge protect as well. No pricing on this yet, but we're guessing it's much more expensive than the $5 power strips you can pick up at Fry's. [Tributaries]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

