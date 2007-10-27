We've seen our share of interesting power strips, but Tributaries' PWRS-T10 has five standard outlets and five twistable outlets that give you a good way to plug in multiple large AC adapters at once. Because each one of the five slots can be twisted at up to 90 degrees, you can position them at say, 0, 45, 90, 45, and 0 degrees so your plugs don't fight. In addition, there's also coax, RJ-11 (phone) and RJ-45 (Ethernet) cables to surge protect as well. No pricing on this yet, but we're guessing it's much more expensive than the $5 power strips you can pick up at Fry's. [Tributaries]
Tributaries Flexible Power Strip Bends 90 Degrees
