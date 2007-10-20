Treadmill Desk Promotes Hamster-itis

Developed by both Steelcase, a furniture manufacturer, and James Levine from the Mayo clinic, this treadmill desk allows you to game, work or just look at salacious pictures on the internet and "work out" at the same time. The functions should be pretty obvious from the picture. As silly as it sounds, if we could buy one of these for our offices we probably would—sitting in front of a computer for 18 hours of the day doesn't promote any sort of fitness regime anyone but the fat ladies on The View would recommend. [Time]