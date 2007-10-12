Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

"Transparent" Touchscreen Could Put the iPhone to Shame

The iPhone touch interface is innovative, there is no doubt about that—but it does have some drawbacks. For example, multi-touch is ill suited to fat fingers and the process of navigating obstructs the screen. Wigdor at MERL, and Patrick Baudisch at Microsoft Research are hoping to change all that with a new touch sensitive gadget called LucidTouch that allows users to navigate via sensors on the back of the device instead of the front. This will allow for a firmer grip on the device, better performance, and a clear view of the screen according to researchers. When in use, the users hands appear like shadows though the screen, giving the impression that the device is transparent. The active point of each finger is indicated with a small green dot which should effectively address the problems that portly nerds face each and every day. It sounds great, but LucidTouch won't really be ready for prime-time unless it can be slimmed down enough to be practical. Currently, the rear touch interface is made possible by a bulky "boom camera" that records finger movements. Obviously that is totally unacceptable to the discerning geek, but researchers believe that solutions are on the horizon, including using a souped-up touch iPhone-esque touch panel or LEDs. [New Scientist]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles