Transcend has added to their popular StoreJet line with a new 160GB external HDD. The product does not do too badly in the looks department either, with brushed aluminium cases in gray, silver, blue or red. A SATA interface offers transfer rates of a reportedly optimistic 480Mbits/s.The form factor is the smaller 2.5" standard. The HDD comes bundled with Transcend's Point to Point software, which promises speeds of up to 1.5Gb/s, as well as the OneTouch program; a complete auto-backup solution. Powered via USB, the 160GB StoreJet is USB 2.0 compliant. Release dates and pricing information are not available as yet. [Mobilewhack]
Transcend Adds New 160GB HDD to StoreJet Line
