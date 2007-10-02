This is hilarious. I just hope they didn't do any permanent hearing damage. I get the feeling you could get yourself arrested for doing this to the wrong person, or in the wrong place. Actually, the 'wrong place' could get you shot for doing this.
Train horn for your car? Sounds like prank city
