If you really, really want a USB hub that is fashioned like a traffic light, will record 10 seconds of audio and has pointlessly blinking LEDs; you're in luck. The Traffic Light USB hub will set you back $17.50, but not only will it make you look more stupid than you already do, it will also remind you of the road rage induced stress you suffer from.Couple that together with your uncontrollable PC onset aggression, and this USB hub will accelerate you towards a heart attack before you can say, "My left arm hurts." You have been warned. If you are still keen, hit up the link, but more importantly, learn how to take good advice. [Product Page via Nerd Approved]
Traffic Light USB Hub May Be the End of You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.