Traffic Light USB Hub May Be the End of You

If you really, really want a USB hub that is fashioned like a traffic light, will record 10 seconds of audio and has pointlessly blinking LEDs; you're in luck. The Traffic Light USB hub will set you back $17.50, but not only will it make you look more stupid than you already do, it will also remind you of the road rage induced stress you suffer from.Couple that together with your uncontrollable PC onset aggression, and this USB hub will accelerate you towards a heart attack before you can say, "My left arm hurts." You have been warned. If you are still keen, hit up the link, but more importantly, learn how to take good advice. [Product Page via Nerd Approved]