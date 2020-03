The three-and-a-half-foot tall $299 mStation Tower is 2.1 channels of elegant design that sits in the corner—or perhaps in the centre of an otherwise bare loft space—and pumps out music to the tune of 100 total watts.

Inside that barrel chest is a 5.25" dedicated subwoofer, and there are four 2" midrange drivers and two 1" tweeters, too. The 10-key remote gives you EQ and playlist management, and the USB jack and aux input give you extra options for syncing and adding other sources. [mStation]