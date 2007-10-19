Touchless Keyboard Lets Disabled People Type With Their Heads

This touchless keyboard system's breakthrough is that it combines both the typing and the mousing in a single sensor. When configured on a standard PC, the user wears the headgear shown in the picture, and navigates and types by moving their head and neck. Here's what separates this product from similar ones: The machine translation is quite shaky:

Kana dedicated keyboard input specification and development of new acceleration sensor module with Ma UNTOSENSA.

From what I can tell, that means the innovations include a dedicated single input for both keyboard and mouse functionality, and an acceleration sensor that measures not just the movements themselves, but their force and three-dimensional direction too.

Akihabara quotes the price in Euros, nearly 1800â‚¬, so that means well over $2,000. For now. [Actbrise via Akihabara News]