Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Touchless Keyboard Lets Disabled People Type With Their Heads

Touchless_Keyboard.jpgThis touchless keyboard system's breakthrough is that it combines both the typing and the mousing in a single sensor. When configured on a standard PC, the user wears the headgear shown in the picture, and navigates and types by moving their head and neck. Here's what separates this product from similar ones:Touchless_Keyboard_2.jpgThe machine translation is quite shaky:

Kana dedicated keyboard input specification and development of new acceleration sensor module with Ma UNTOSENSA.

From what I can tell, that means the innovations include a dedicated single input for both keyboard and mouse functionality, and an acceleration sensor that measures not just the movements themselves, but their force and three-dimensional direction too.

Akihabara quotes the price in Euros, nearly 1800â‚¬, so that means well over $2,000. For now. [Actbrise via Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles