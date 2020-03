You know those graphics you see on your evening news? Those are lame. But this semi-new D'Fusion software from Total Immersion takes graphical video layovers to the next level—meaning that 3D graphics can be manipulated in real space...and like we said in the headline, real time. This is some crazy cool stuff.

Despite the language barrier, this video gives a nice demo of the technology with some visual explanation of the mechanics behind the magic.