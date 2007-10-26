Toshiba's Sexy SD-P120DT Portable DVD Player Makes Us Forget There's a Format War On

Congrats to Toshiba for building a cooler standard-def DVD player than any HD DVD player it could ever dream up. The sweet black Speak-N-Spell-looking 12" 800x480 SD-P120DT has HDMI out with up-conversion up to 1080i, is compatible with DivX, MP3 and WMA files, and even takes SD, xD and Memory Stick flash cards. Too bad it looks like it's not in the US (yet?) and that it costs around $600. [Akihabara News]