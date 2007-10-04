The news is that Toshiba plans to bring an OLED TV to market by 2009. IDG reported it, but the story got better when the Register repeated it, adding that the OLEDs would have 30" panels. These would be larger than Sony's white hot 11-incher; larger than the 21" OLED TVs that Toshiba and Mitsubishi co-developed; larger even than the 27" OLED Sony was hoping to release down the road. What's the deal? We'll have to wait and see—and maybe stop putting off that damn Japanese Berlitz course. [IDG/PC World via Register via CrunchGear]
Toshiba To Sell Big OLEDs In 2009?
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.