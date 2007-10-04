Toshiba To Sell Big OLEDs In 2009?

The news is that Toshiba plans to bring an OLED TV to market by 2009. IDG reported it, but the story got better when the Register repeated it, adding that the OLEDs would have 30" panels. These would be larger than Sony's white hot 11-incher; larger than the 21" OLED TVs that Toshiba and Mitsubishi co-developed; larger even than the 27" OLED Sony was hoping to release down the road. What's the deal? We'll have to wait and see—and maybe stop putting off that damn Japanese Berlitz course. [IDG/PC World via Register via CrunchGear]