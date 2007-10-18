Toshiba Matsushita Develops Round LCD Display

Yes, Toshiba Matsushita has developed a full-color round LCD display. But before you get too excited about the possibilities, keep in mind that the viewable area is only 62mm (2.44â€³) across with a contrast ratio of 600:1 and a resolution of 240X240. So, at this point it is not quite ready to be part of your desktop PC configuration—but Toshiba believes that it has definite potential for use in vehicle instrument panels. When this technology does come of age though, Apple could be all over it. [TMD via Technabob</a