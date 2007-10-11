Toshiba HD DVD Qosmio To Be Sub-$1000 Blu-ray Killer?

Toshiba announced that the Qosimo, its HD DVD-standard laptop, should be available for under $1000 in time for Christmas. Citing easily available DVD-ROM/CD-RW drives as the cause for mainstream adoption of DVD, Toshiba believes that affordable HD DVD/DVD-RW drives will dictate the winner of the war. While battery drain is still a high-def movie disc issue, and laptop screens really don't do the 1080p content justice, the widespread availability of the drives may be a nail in the coffin for Blu-ray. Not that we wouldn't like to see a Blu-ray equipped Sony Vaio at that price. [PC World]