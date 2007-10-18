Torvalds Family Uses Windows, Not Linus' Linux

A piece by Lee Gomes in the WSJ argues that Linux has a long way to go. Proof of this, he says, is the fact that even back in the open-source mother country, Finland, Linus Torvalds' father and sister use Windows, not Linux. (His mother, however, apparently does use Linux.) Regardless of what Torvalds' dad might think, Linus did get some Windows trash talk in there:

I think Microsoft used to actually care about trying to help the consumer. I may not think that they did wonderful technology, but I think they really did try to serve their customers. But look at their [digital rights management]and their "Genuine Windows Advantage" — they're not trying to serve their customers any more in their products; they are adding features that are actively bad for users, because they probably feel like they aren't even competing any more.

Another interesting factoid from the piece: "Far more people requested that Dell sell Linux than actually bought a machine once it went on sale." OK, but you know, it's only been like six months. I say give it a full PC turnover cycle, like what, two or three years, before making the final judgment. [WSJ]