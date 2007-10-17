Out of all the furniture we'd safely add the feature of "rocking" to, a bookshelf would be down near the bottom of the list next to ovens, refrigerators and ironing boards. Julian Appelius has the opposite idea, adding a five-degree tilt to the bottom of this Topple bookshelf, which supposedly still keeps books upright as long as you have enough of them to fill a row. Still, the looming threat of being crushed by old copies of National Geographics and Playboys puts us on edge (we always pictured being tickled to death, naked, by a clown). [Julian Appelius via Pan Dan via Core77]
Topple Bookshelf Concept Is As Unstable As the Dollar
