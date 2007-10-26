Topless Table is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

Don't get me wrong, I give designer Diana Halbeisen all the credit in the world for thinking out of the box with this topless table design. However, I'm all about protecting my junk, and this thing doesn't look like it would do a good job of it. If it wasn't getting burned by hot food and drink, it would most likely be impaled on one of those metal rods. Fortunately, this design is only a prototype, so the boys are safe for another day. [Yanko Design]