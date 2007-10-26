Don't get me wrong, I give designer Diana Halbeisen all the credit in the world for thinking out of the box with this topless table design. However, I'm all about protecting my junk, and this thing doesn't look like it would do a good job of it. If it wasn't getting burned by hot food and drink, it would most likely be impaled on one of those metal rods. Fortunately, this design is only a prototype, so the boys are safe for another day. [Yanko Design]
Topless Table is a Disaster Waiting to Happen
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.