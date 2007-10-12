Top 5 Best Science Images of 2007 Gallery

The winners of the Best Science Images of 2007 have been chosen, and we have the top five for you right here. The awards are given out annually by the National Science Foundation, and they're looking for the pics that do the best job of making our eyeballs pop with science-y info and stuff. So your first task is to guess WTF that image above is. You'll find the answer in one of the captions in the gallery. [National Geographic]