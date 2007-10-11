Laptop skins like the ones from GelaSkins are pretty neat, but these skins from photographer Tomas Kauneckas actually tell a story of a fugitive lady on the run, being captured, and eventually incarcerated in a series of 14 photographs. It's up to you which one of the 14 you'd want as your skin—they're all pretty awesome—or you can even get all 14 and swap them in and out when the mood hits. Check out all 14 in the gallery. [Skins.lt - Thanks Romas!]
Tomas Kauneckas Laptop Skins Tell an Illustrated Comic Story
