Tomas Kauneckas Laptop Skins Tell an Illustrated Comic Story

Laptop skins like the ones from GelaSkins are pretty neat, but these skins from photographer Tomas Kauneckas actually tell a story of a fugitive lady on the run, being captured, and eventually incarcerated in a series of 14 photographs. It's up to you which one of the 14 you'd want as your skin—they're all pretty awesome—or you can even get all 14 and swap them in and out when the mood hits. Check out all 14 in the gallery. [Skins.lt - Thanks Romas!]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

