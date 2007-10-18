Tomarni Stealth Gaming PCs

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

start_gross.gifBragging about a quiet gaming PC may be seen as the techie equivalent of revving the engine of a Corvette that's not running, but it's an interesting concept nonetheless. Tomarni is a company previewing what may be the world's first near-silent gaming PC. Featuring dual and quad core processors, and a full gamut of high end video cards and components, we don't know how the German engineers figured out to shut the mammoth PCs up, but we're assuming it involves lots of liquid cooling and/or the unique thermal properties of bratwurst. For now there's no word on price or availability, but we'll keep you updated. Quietly. [tomarni via engadget]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

