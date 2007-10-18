Bragging about a quiet gaming PC may be seen as the techie equivalent of revving the engine of a Corvette that's not running, but it's an interesting concept nonetheless. Tomarni is a company previewing what may be the world's first near-silent gaming PC. Featuring dual and quad core processors, and a full gamut of high end video cards and components, we don't know how the German engineers figured out to shut the mammoth PCs up, but we're assuming it involves lots of liquid cooling and/or the unique thermal properties of bratwurst. For now there's no word on price or availability, but we'll keep you updated. Quietly. [tomarni via engadget]
Tomarni Stealth Gaming PCs
