T-N-T Multi-Tool Helps Firefighters Kick Ass and Break Stuff

The fires currently raging in Southern California got us thinking about tools that can help firefighters do their jobs more effectively, and few devices can do more than the T-N-T or "Denver" Multi-tool. It is an axe, a pry bar, a ram, and a D-handled pull hook all-in-one—so it can smash or rip through just about anything. The product site also notes that the T-N-T is equally useful for those involved in law enforcement, construction, or "other." I suggest that "other" be home protection. With a device like this, you could surely lay an epic beatdown on an intruder. Available in various sizes for around $180. [Product Site and TNT Tools via Toolmonger]