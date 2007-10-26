The fires currently raging in Southern California got us thinking about tools that can help firefighters do their jobs more effectively, and few devices can do more than the T-N-T or "Denver" Multi-tool. It is an axe, a pry bar, a ram, and a D-handled pull hook all-in-one—so it can smash or rip through just about anything. The product site also notes that the T-N-T is equally useful for those involved in law enforcement, construction, or "other." I suggest that "other" be home protection. With a device like this, you could surely lay an epic beatdown on an intruder. Available in various sizes for around $180. [Product Site and TNT Tools via Toolmonger]
T-N-T Multi-Tool Helps Firefighters Kick Ass and Break Stuff
