T-N-T Multi-Tool Helps Firefighters Kick Ass and Break Stuff

tnt-tool.jpgThe fires currently raging in Southern California got us thinking about tools that can help firefighters do their jobs more effectively, and few devices can do more than the T-N-T or "Denver" Multi-tool. It is an axe, a pry bar, a ram, and a D-handled pull hook all-in-one—so it can smash or rip through just about anything. The product site also notes that the T-N-T is equally useful for those involved in law enforcement, construction, or "other." I suggest that "other" be home protection. With a device like this, you could surely lay an epic beatdown on an intruder. Available in various sizes for around $180. [Product Site and TNT Tools via Toolmonger]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

