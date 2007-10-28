Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

T-Mobile Shadow Official Shots Show Two Suave Colour Schemes

ShadowT1GI.jpgIf you desperately wanted official shots of the T-Mobile Shadow, well, here they are. We have already given you the rundown on what the Windows Mobile smartphone will be toting, but to recap, the main goodies will be the two-letters-per-key SureType keyboard, 128MB on-board RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity. The pictures show two colour schemes (jump for a second picture), including silver/charcoal and brown/black varieties. We might add we are particularly partial to the sultry chocolate colour scheme, but then again we are particularly partial to anything chocolate. Mmm, chocolate. [Cellphone Signal] ShadowT2GI.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles