If you desperately wanted official shots of the T-Mobile Shadow, well, here they are. We have already given you the rundown on what the Windows Mobile smartphone will be toting, but to recap, the main goodies will be the two-letters-per-key SureType keyboard, 128MB on-board RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity. The pictures show two colour schemes (jump for a second picture), including silver/charcoal and brown/black varieties. We might add we are particularly partial to the sultry chocolate colour scheme, but then again we are particularly partial to anything chocolate. Mmm, chocolate. [Cellphone Signal]
T-Mobile Shadow Official Shots Show Two Suave Colour Schemes
