Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

T-Mobile Lawsuit Questions the Fairness of Phone Locking, Early Termination Fees

Locked_Phone.jpgAgainst T-Mobile's formal protests, the California Supreme Court cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit that seeks to stop the carrier from collecting early service termination fees of $US200. According to Wired:

The plaintiffs also seek an order requiring T-Mobile to disclose the existence and effect of the software locks it places on the phones it sells, and to offer to unlock the handsets so consumers can switch to a different carrier without buying a new phone.

Finally, someone is making real headway in finding out whether these restrictions are legal or fair. We've lived with them for so long, they seem like a permanent reality, but this raises the prospect of free and unfettered mobile-phone choice—at least among four giant, greedy corporations. [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles