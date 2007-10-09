TiVo Rocks the Rhapsody Music Service

It's been muttered about since the first of the year, but now it's official and in full effect: TiVo gets the Rhapsody Music Service, and users get a month-long free trial without providing a credit card, or even signing up. It's just one click. (Okay, like two.)

It's a match-up of make-life-easier products, albeit two of the more famous underdogs in the whole digital-home arena. I had the chance to play around with the software and shoot a gallery of screens to give you an idea of how TiVolicious the Rhapsody experience just got.You pop through menus with the familiar TiVo feedback sound effects, spelling out song and artist searches exactly as you would for TV shows or actors. You can drill deep with a progressive search (names appear as you type) or stay at high level, looking at Rhapsody's new releases and suggestions. You can add songs to a queue, though you can't edit playlists. And if you really want cruise control, there's are plenty of radio options, too. No matter where you are, a tap of the loop-back "return" button will take you to the Rhapsody main menu. (It won't skip back 15 seconds in a song, though.)

What I like, besides the free no-commitment get-hooked-on-crack free trial, is it solves that whole file management problem: you don't need to care about what music is where, or worry about the file formats or DRM issues.

Also, like on the Sonos, Rhapsody on TiVo lets you share DJ responsibilities with others: at a party, you can literally pass the remote around the room, so that everyone can queue up a track or two of their liking. A power-hungry music maniac like me can't relinquish control, but my therapist tells me that this would be a good idea, so I encourage you to try and share.

Of course, the tradeoff is $13 per month once you climb on board. Once you have an account, you can use it on your computers as well as your TiVo, but it's still a significant relationship with RealNetworks. The good news is that soon, MTV will take an active role in the already-established partnership known as Rhapsody America. That means Rhapsody's library and decent software plus all of those sweet MTV Urge playlists.

Since we just got it, I don't have any real nasty things to say, but I'll play around with it and let you know if there's anything to warn you about. For now, though, I am looking forward to browsing music on the big screen.

Software roll-out is happening already, with most broadband-connected TiVo users being set up with the app by the end of the month. If you want to try to weasel your way to the front of the line, you can visit tivo.com/rhapsody and sign up.

