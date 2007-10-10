Captain Obvious is getting a promotion to Major today, as TiVo's CEO Tom Rogers says the TiVo on Comcast rollout is a "little behind" schedule. For those of you like us who are on Comcast's DVR (which stands for Dropping Video Regularly), TiVo has been planning to put their fancy UI on top of Comcast's current Motorola DVR boxes, allowing you to essentially use a TiVo without having to buy a TiVo. The good news is that they're "waiting for word any time now that the first non-Comcast employee will begin to get the service," so keep your hopes up, America. [Reuters]
TiVo on Comcast Rollout Behind Schedule, Catholic Bear-Pope Shits in Woods
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.