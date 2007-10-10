TiVo on Comcast Rollout Behind Schedule, Catholic Bear-Pope Shits in Woods

Captain Obvious is getting a promotion to Major today, as TiVo's CEO Tom Rogers says the TiVo on Comcast rollout is a "little behind" schedule. For those of you like us who are on Comcast's DVR (which stands for Dropping Video Regularly), TiVo has been planning to put their fancy UI on top of Comcast's current Motorola DVR boxes, allowing you to essentially use a TiVo without having to buy a TiVo. The good news is that they're "waiting for word any time now that the first non-Comcast employee will begin to get the service," so keep your hopes up, America. [Reuters]