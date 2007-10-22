TiVo and Rhapsody have joined forces to allow the streaming of Internet radio stations and Rhapsody's online music catalogue to broadband equipped TiVo boxes. The new feature shall allow users to search through music catalogues and Rhapsody charts via their TVs. If you are already signed up with TiVo, you will receive a free 30-day trial. Thereafter, the added content/functionality shall cost $12.99/month. Check out the video for a short run through the UI, which seems to flow smoothly. Just how we like it. [TiVo via Osegundochoque, video via TiVo Blog]
TiVo and Rhapsody Team Up to Bring Music Streaming to Your TV
