Tiny Chairs Let Your Gadgets Have A Meeting

Looking for a place to park that new Zune? Brando suggests pulling up The Chair, a $US6 gadget stand that looks like those stackable chairs you lugged outside to the church picnic back in olden times. Now when you play Bag Lady Barbie with those mini shopping carts Jason introduced you to last week, at least Barbie will have a tacky old-fashioned 6-inch-high chair in which to sit. [Brando]